Jesurun Rak-Sakyi named Charlton Athletic’s Men’s Player of the Year after stellar season

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was named Charlton Athletic’s Men’s Player of the Year during the club’s award dinner on Sunday night, after a blistering 2022/23 campaign with the Addicks in the English League One.



A statement on the club’s website said, “The 20-year-old, who received 46% of fans’ votes, has enjoyed a clinical campaign with the Addicks...



“Captain George Dobson was the runner-up to Rak-Sakyi, while Miles Leaburn finished third.”



The Crystal Palace forward, who is on loan with Charlton Athletic, has scored fifteen goals and eight assists in 42 matches so far this season, with just one game left to play in the ongoing English third-tier season.



Rak-Sakyi joined the Addicks on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace in August, and the loan has fully worked out for him.



He will be hoping to have convinced the technical staff at Palace that he deserves a chance with their senior side next season.



Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Rak-Sakyi has featured five times for England’s U21s, scoring a goal, but he is still eligible to play for Ghana’s Black Stars at senior level if he chooses to.





???? The award for our 2022/23 Players' Player of the Year goes to...



???? Jes Rak-Sakyi!



????⚪️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/5QIyMuOfz8 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) April 30, 2023