Jesuran Rak-Sakyi provides assist in Charlton's defeat to Bolton

Sports News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi provided an assist in Charlton Athletic's 2-1 defeat to Bolton in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.



Aaron Morley gave Bolton the lead in the fourth minute with a stunning 30-yard free kick that rebounded against the post and in, leaving a diving Ashley Maynard-Brewer with little chance.



Five minutes later, the Australian goalkeeper kept it 1-0 by making himself huge and stopping Dion Charles' strike onto the crossbar.



James Trafford well stopped a Jesuran Rak-Sakyi header for Charlton. In the opening 45 minutes, he was Charlton's most dangerous threat.



Morgan executed an excellent one-two with Rak-Sakyi and fired a shot from just beyond the area into the bottom corner of the goal after Maynard-Brewer's kick forward.



Dion Charles scored the match-winning goal in the 67th minute when Bolton burst down the right and the hardworking Kyle Dempsey set up the in-form striker for an eight-yard tap-in.



Jesuran Rak-Sakyi played full throttle for the Addicks.