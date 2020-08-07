Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jerry Akaminko wasn't devastated after missing out on World Cup squad - James Akaminko

Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko

Ashantigold midfielder, James Akaminko has revealed that his senior brother, Jerry Akaminko was not hurt after missing the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil through injury.



The 32-year-old was in fine form for the Black Stars leading to the World Cup, but unfortunately, he missed out after picking up an injury in Ghana's preparatory game against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.



The defender landed awkwardly after an aerial ball challenge, injuring his ankle which cost him a place in the team just few days to the start of the Mundial.



Akaminko's junior brother, James Akaminko in an interview with Wontumi FM said, "I can't speak for Jerry, but he told me that we shouldn't attribute his injury to anyone because God knows what is best for us"



"He is with me now and we train together. He is one of the happiest guys in the world, missing out in the world cup does not hurt him at all. He is still playing actively" he said.

