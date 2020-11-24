Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Jerome Otchere descends on Oduro Sarfo over ‘disgraceful, reckless’ statement

GFA Exco member Nana Oduro Sarfo

Jerome Otchere, the Editor of Kotoko Express has taken a swipe at a Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association for some ‘reckless’ statements he made on Angel FM.



Oduro Sarfo who is the Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea on Angel FM justified the poor nature of the pitch at the Berekum City park.



The quality of the pitch has become a subject of discussion after the game between Kotoko and Chelsea over the weekend.



Followers of the league took to social media to question why the GFA allowed the match to go on at such grass-less pitch.



But Oduro Sarfo who is a member of the decision-making body of the FA says he cannot be blamed.



He angrily expressed on the radio platform that there is nothing wrong with the pitch and that he does not give a damn about it.



'The footballers who played on the pitch are they not the same payers who play on 'sakora' [grassless and hard] pitches? Are they not playing on Monday special 'sakora' pitches?. I am an Ex-Co member and so what? You can say whatever you want to say, I don't care. I didn't beg you to call me. I am watching a Nigerian movie now, that's precious to me”.



''I have finished playing the game if you have issues go and collect the points. Nobody has tasked you to enquire why we played football on that pitch. If pictures are going around, what hasn't happened before.



"Is football dead? Why don't you face the reality? I have finished playing the game, go and collect the points", he fumed.



Jerome Otchere in a tweet blasted Oduro Sarfo for his ‘disgraceful’ utterances’.



The respected journalists protested that his attitude has brought the position he occupies into disrepute.



“GFA Executive Council member, Oduro Sarfo’s conduct on Angel FM this evening mocks the position he occupies and indeed the association he represents. The contempt with which he speaks plus his recklessness is disgraceful. He shouldn’t be proud of that as a leader”.





