Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jerome Otchere blasts Sports ministry for 'unfair' treatment of CK Akonnor

Editor of Kotoko Express Newspaper, Jerome Otchere

The Editor of Kotoko Express Newspaper, Jerome Otchere did not mince words in his assessment of the treatment of CK Akonnor by the Sports Ministry.



It has been widely reported that the former Kotoko coach has not been paid since his appointment in January 2020. His salary is reportedly set at $25,000.



The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, revealed in the past month that he is negotiating with the coach for a pay cut and the coach has reportedly accepted.



After hearing this, Otchere concluded that the employers should be first to take pay cuts.



“He has not been paid for nine months yet he has been asked to take a pay cut by the ministry. I think it is not fair to CK Akonnor. My position is simple. If we think the COVID has affected our finances so much that we do not pay CK Akonnor, the heads must also slash their salaries so that we know that it is leadership by example,” he told Joy FM.



He also criticized the scathing attack by Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Joseph Ade Coker on Akonnor.



“Joseph Ade Coker said that he [CK Akonnor] is not a world-class coach. That for me is demeaning. No world-class coach will take the amount of money he’s taking. Herve Renard is reported to be taking $80,000 or so a month from Morocco.



Maybe he qualifies to be described as a world-class coach. If this was coming from normal football street fan, this would have been allowed but coming from a former Vice Chairman of the FA, it is disrespectful.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.