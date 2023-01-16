Jerome Opoku sent off in Arouca's draw with Chaves

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Jerome Opoku was sent off in Arouca's 1-1 draw with Chaves in the Liga Portugal on Sunday at the Trás-os-Montes.



Steven Vitória, a Canadian international center defender, gave Desportivo de Chaves the lead in the 17th minute with a penalty conversion, but Joo Basso equalized for Arouca in the 79th minute with a penalty conversion.



Jerome Opoku was sent off a few seconds to full-time for a bad tackle. Former Asokwa FC winger Issah Abbas played 83 minutes for GD Chaves in the encounter on Sunday.



Arouca, which added the second game in a row without losing, continues in seventh place, with 23 points, two more than Desportivo de Chaves, who have not won in three games and are tied for ninth place with Vizela.



Jerome Opoku has made 14 appearances in Liga Portugal this season.