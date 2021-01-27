Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jerome Opoku extends loan stay at Plymouth Argyle

Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku

English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku has extended his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle till the end of the season.



Opoku has impressed since joining from Fulham in the summer, having has made 20 appearances, scoring once – the equalizer in the Greens’ 2-2 home draw with high-flying Portsmouth.



The 22-year-old who spent last season on-loan at fellow Sky Bet League One side Accrington Stanley, made his debut for Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims playing at left wing-back in the narrow 1-0 defeat at Hull City in early October, but has spent the majority of his time at Home Park operating in central defence.



“We’re delighted to extend Jerome’s loan until the end of the season – it was always the plan, and he’s done well and is working hard," said manager Ryan Lowe.



“He’s a good lad and a good player – on the occasions he’s found himself out of the team he’s come back stronger. He’s made that position his own at the moment, and long may that continue,” he added.