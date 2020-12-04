Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jerome Boateng’s court case postponed over coronavirus concerns

Ghana international Jerome Boateng

German defender of Ghanaian descent, Jerome Boateng has seen his court case postponed following a positive test result for one of the witnesses on the case.



The Bayern Munich centre-back has been dragged to the Munich District Court by his ex-wife on charges of bodily harm.



According to reports, video evidence provided to the court has Jerome Boateng on tape throwing a small glass candle holder at his ex-partner.



In what is said to have injured the ex-girlfriend, the footballer is now in court and facing a fine and jail time that could be up to five years.



He was in line to appear in court on December 10 but information picked up has confirmed that it has been postponed.



"The chairman will set a new date after the necessary votes and taking into account the general conditions set by the pandemic,” court spokesman Klaus-Peter Jüngst on Tuesday.

