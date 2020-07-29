Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jerome Boateng open to a Premier League return

Jerome Boateng, is the brother of Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has refused to rule out a return to the English Premier League amid rumours of his exit.



Boateng featured for Manchester City before securing a move to the German giants, Bayern Munich in 2011.



He has been pivotal to the side since his move to Germany and has won 8 bundesliga trophies with Bayern.



However, he has been linked with an exit and when he was asked about the Premier League, he expressed his admiration for the competition.



"I wouldn't say no. I love watching the Premier League and I loved playing in it while I was there. For me, it was really unlucky because I was injured straightaway and then I didn't play in the position they promised.



"I'm definitely down for it, it's one of my favourite leagues, but I don't know for the future. You never know... it's not that I would never play there again, absolutely not," he added on Bayern’s Audi Digital Summer Tour 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.