Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeremy Frimpong pays tribute to ex-Man City youth player Jeremy Wisten

Ghana international Jeremy Frimpong

Ghanaian footballer, Jeremy Frimpong has paid tribute to former Manchester City youth player Jeremy Wisten following his tragic death.



The youngster died at the age of 17.



"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time," Manchester City announced.



Jeremy Frimpong, also a product from the Manchester City academy also joined the list to pay his tribute to the youngster.



The 19-year-old posted a picture of Jeremy Wisten on his Instagram page and wrote: "Rest easy Jez, can't believe it."



A Go Fund Me page has been created to raise funds to ensure that the ex-Man City player gets a befitting farewell. The page has already generated over 9,000 euros.



Football stars such as Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte have also paid their tribute to the late Manchester City player.





