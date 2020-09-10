Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Jeremy Duku is a very talented youngster - Roberto Martinez

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

After watching the R.S.C. Anderlecht youngster score his first goal for the Red Devils, coach Roberto Martinez spoke to the press and revealed that the player's hard work in training earned him a starting spot in the team.



"Actually, it was not intended to start him. But he showed exceptional things in training. Actually not normal for an 18-year-old," said Martinez.



"If you play like that in the second half, you have a lot of talent and a lot of self-confidence."



"He needed time to understand how we play. How the interaction with Thorgan Hazard had to be. But after that it went well."



Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne also spoke highly of the Anderlecht winger.



"It wasn't always good, but that's normal."



"He always has to go one against one. It's a real diamond in the rough. I've only seen him at work for a few days, but he has finesse, speed, dribbling skills and technique. It's also great fun to score. at your debut," he added.

