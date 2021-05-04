Jeremy Doku sets record in French Ligue 1 as he beats Neymar to best dribbling success in single match

Soccer News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Stade Rennais FC youngster Jeremy Doku put up his best performance in the French Ligue 1 since his arrival on Sunday against Girondins Bordeaux.



Even though Rennais lost 1-0 at the end of the game, Doku made a record for himself with his incredible performance at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.



Statistics relayed by the Professional Football League show the Belgium-born Ghanaian winger managed 12 dribbles out of 15 attempts in the game.



This is the best dribbles success in a single match in the French top-flight this season.



The best numbers so far belonged to Brazilian superstar Neymar who had 11 dribbles out of 13 against Olympique Lyon in December 2020.



The 18-year-old joined Rennais in October 2020 from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in a deal worth around €26 million.



Doku has scored twice and assisted twice in 27 appearances for Rennais in the French Ligue 1 this season.