Jeremy Doku scores and grabs assists in Man City's 6-1 win against Bournemouth

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku produced a wonderful performance to propel Manchester City to victory with a goal and four assists against Bournemouth.



After a one-two with Rodri, the 21-year-old Belgian winger opened the score with a scuffed finish after half an hour and went on to set up the next four goals.



Bernardo Silva scored the second goal after Doku's cutback, and City added a third in seven first-half minutes when the Belgian's left-foot drive deflected in off Manuel Akanji.



City substituted top scorer Erling Haaland at halftime as the striker stumbled down the tunnel, but the home side continued to score.



Doku teed up Phil Foden to thump in the fourth and, after Luis Sinisterra had pulled one back for Bournemouth, he sent Bernardo clear to dink the ball over Bournemouth goalkeeper Andrei Radu for number five.



Nathan Ake completed the scoring with a close-range diving header from Oscar Bobb's cross as Pep Guardiola's team went a point ahead of Tottenham at the summit.



Manchester City will play Chelsea in their next Premier League game.