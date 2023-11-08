Jeremy Doku's brother leaves opponent awestruck with cheeky nutmeg in fun game

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Jefferson Doku, the elder brother of Manchester City's winger, Jeremy Doku has gone viral after displaying his football skills online.



Jefferson, whose football career was cut short due to injuries is actively involved in managing a football agency, DJ Sports Management and spends his time playing football with friends.



In a video posted online by ESPN, Jefferson Doku displayed remarkable football talent, leaving fans in awe of his abilities.



Jefferson left his opponent completely dazzled with a clever move, performing a blind nutmeg.



The video of Jefferson has given testament that the Doku family is undoubtedly blessed when it comes to football.



They are believed to have taken their football prowess from their father, David Doku played football in Ghana.



Jeremy Doku’s older brother Jefferson has also been known to end a few careers ????????



(via jefferson_doku/IG) pic.twitter.com/wTQ26CcfBh — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 6, 2023

