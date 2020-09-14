Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeremy Doku reveals his reason for snubbing Liverpool in 2018

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht teenager, Jreremy Doku has disclosed his reason for staying at the club despite interest from Liverpool in 2018.



The 18-year-old revealed that he wanted to stay and continue his development as a young player, and a move to England wouldn't have helped his progress.



Although his parents wanted him to make the move to Liverpool, Doku explained that he was not interest in a move abroad.



“That was when I was fifteen and I had to choose between staying with Anderlecht or going to Liverpool,” he told De Zondag.



Before making the decision to stay, he had spoken to countryman Romelu Lukaku who was then a Manchester United player.



“No. He advised me to stay, but from the beginning my goal was to stay," revealed Doku.



“At least if Anderlecht was willing to make an effort, which they eventually did."



“My parents and my manager know this very well. My father wanted me to go to Liverpool and my mother too, but I said, “No, I want to stay”.



“For me that was the best path and it has always been in my head."



The teen sensation is a enjoying a good season with the Purple and Whites, and was capped by the Belgium national team during the international break.



He is still on the radar of the Reds, who see him as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

