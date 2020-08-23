Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeremy Doku requests more time from Ghana coach Akonnor to decide on nationality switch

The Anderlecht winger has played for Belgium at the youth level but can still play for Ghana

Belgium-born Ghanaian footballer, Jeremy Doku says he is yet to decide on playing for the Black Stars after receiving an invitation from head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



Akonnor paid a visit to the youngster, Francis Amuzu and Elisha Owusu at their club base during his tour to Europe to interact with Ghanaian players when he was appointed Black Stars coach earlier this year.



Akonnor in his first meeting with the press as Black Stars coach revealed that most of the players he interacted with are willing and ready to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



Jeremy Doku as quoted in an interview by Sportsworldghana.com said he has told CK Akonnor he will need more time to decide on whether to play for Ghana or not.



“I have made it clear to him I need time to make the right decision.”



The Anderlecht winger has played for Belgium at the youth level and is still eligible to play for Ghana.



Doku has scored a goal in two appearances this season for Anderlecht in the ongoing campaign.

