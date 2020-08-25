Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremy Doku rejects Ghana as he gets Belgium national team callup

Anderlecht player, Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht teenage sensation, Jeremy Doku, has been called into the Belgian senior national team for the first time in his young career as they prepare for a clash against Iceland.



Few months ago, CK Akonnor went to visit him in Belgium during a tour to convince some European based talents to join the senior national team in Ghana.



It looks like he has chosen the country he will represent and it happens to be Belgium with a team featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.



"Jérémy Doku and Dharles De Ketelaere . We want to influence their progress by letting them gain experience," Belgian coach Roberto Martinez revealed.

