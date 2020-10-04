Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Jeremy Doku on the verge of sealing a move to French side Rennes

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

French Ligue 1 side Rennes have stepped up their efforts to sign winger, Jeremy Doku from Belgium giants Anderlecht.



The French club had an initial offer knocked back by Anderlecht as it did not meet their valuation of their prized asset.



As initially reported by Foot Mercato, Rennes are in the final stages of talks with Anderlecht over the possible signing of 18-year-old Belgian attacker Jeremy Doku.



After an initial offer was rejected on Friday, October, 2, Rennes went back with a bid worth €25m plus bonuses.



This was enough to convince Anderlecht of the seriousness of the French club.



Ouest-France is now reporting that the Belgian club’s president, Wouter Vandenhaute, has arrived in France via plane this afternoon to conclude the negotiations with the Brittany club for the sale of the teenage starlet.



The 18 year old winger was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents and was heavily pursued by Ghana only to make his debut for Belgium last month.

