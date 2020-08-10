Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Jeremy Doku on target for Anderlecht in away draw

Jeremy Doku scored for his side

Jeremy Doku has opened his goal-scoring account for the 2020/2021 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season after finding the back of the net in Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw game against KV Mechelen.



The Belgian-born attacker of Ghanaian descent earned a starting role for the Purple and White outfit today when they locked horns with KV Mechelen on the opening weekend of the season



In a fiercely contested encounter played at the Argosstadion Achter de Kazerne grounds, neither side could find the back of the net in the first half.



In the second half, an improved performance from Anderlecht in the first 20 minutes saw them taking the lead through Jeremy Doku after the teenager was assisted by Michael Murillo.



Later on the 75th minute, Michael Murillo got his name on the scoresheet after his effort was turned into the net by KV Mechelen defender Lucas Bijker.



Despite gaining momentum, Anderlecht could not hold on to the finish line. A slow finish to the game saw them concede twice in the final 10 minutes of the match.



First Igor de Camargo scored on the 83rd minute to halve the deficit for the home team before Jordi Vanlerberghe scored 2 minutes later to bring the scoreline to 2-2.



Eventually, the game ended in a draw with Jeremy Doku lasting the entire duration of the match.





