Jeremy Doku make UCL cameo with fine display in Man City’s emphatic win over Young Boys

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Belgian-winger of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku put up an impressive cameo performance on Tuesday night as he helped Manchester City to hammer Young Boys 3-0 in the Uefa Champions League.



The talented winger missed out on a starting role for the current Champions League winners when the team hosted the opponent at Etihad.



In a Round 4 game of Group G, Manchester City had too much quality and scored twice in the first half to take control of the contest.



A penalty kick converted by Erling Haaland and a strike from Phil Foden did the trick for the English Premier League giants before the break.



After recess, Erling Haaland netted his second of the night in the 51st minute to seal a delightful 3-0 win for his team.



In the 80th minute of the game, youngster Jeremy Doku was introduced into the game to replace Mateo Kovacic.



Even with the 10 minutes he played, the winger made sure his cameo appearance counted.



He completed 6 dribbles, the most dribbles by any player in all the 8 matches played in the Uefa Champions League on November 7.



