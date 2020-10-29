Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Jeremy Doku likened to Mbappe and Neymar after hitting the ground running in France

Belgian-born Ghanaian player, Jeremy Doku

Belgian-born Ghanaian Jeremy Doku has been likened to PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior after hitting the ground running for Stade Rennes.



Doku joined the French Ligue side in the summer transfer window for €26m from RSC Anderlecht and have had an impressive start to life at the club.



In spite of that, he has already been compared to Neymar and Mbappe due to sharpness in front of goal.



“This transfer didn't come out of nowhere; it wasn't a whim of the owner. Rennes had been following Doku since March. And now it's happening step by step. First a short raid, then a longer one, then a first time at the front. "Based on what Doku has shown so far, the conclusion is that in France only two other players can do it: Neymar and Kylian Mbappé," Christophe Penven from TV Rennes told Football Magazine.



“I don't know any other player so explosive in the first few meters. Players who are sent to the depths and therefore make a difference, we have them. But doing such actions from the shutdown is very rare. I mostly fell against Krasnodar. He suddenly put the defenders three meters away, I had not seen that in France for a long time. The way he frees himself is exceptional. "

