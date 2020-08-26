Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Jeremy Doku is an exceptional talent - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Jeremy Doku has been handed a debut call by the Belgian national team head coach

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has explained his decision to hand a debut call to Belgium-born Ghanaian footballer Jeremy Doku ahead of the UEFA Nations League competition.



The Belgium coach announced his squad for the doubleheader on Tuesday with the inclusion of the Ghanaian footballer.



The Anderlecht winger had received an invitation from Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor to play for the country of his parents.



Duku had requested for more time to make a decision on which country he would represent.



Martinez has been quick to give the talented youngster a call-up to kill any hopes of him switching nationality to play for the Black Stars.



"He is an exceptional talent. He is a young player who is very strong in the 1 against 1, it will be a great opportunity for him to show itself internationally," Robert Martinez said at the conference on inviting the youngster.



Belgium will play away to Denmark and face Iceland three days later.



Belgium squad:



Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge),



Defenders: Hendrik van Crombrugge (Anderlecht); Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Elias Cobbaut (Anderlecht), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund);



Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund),



Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht); Dries Mertens (Napoli), Divock Origi (Liverpool), Jeremy Doku (Anderlecht), Landry Dimata (Anderlecht), Romelu Lukaku (Inter), Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).

