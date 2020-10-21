Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremy Doku impresses on Champions League debut

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Jeremy Doku, in his debut UEFA Champions League match for Stade Rennes provided an outstanding performance as his side drew 1-1 with KFC Krasnodar.



Doku and his club made their debut in the champions league on Tuesday, October, 20 and had to share the points with the Russian outfit in their own backyard.



He was introduced in the second half replacing Del Castillo in the 62nd minute and immediately impressed the French football fans.



The French side took the lead in the 56th minute from the spot before Christian Ramirez levelled the pegging in the 59th minute.



Doku nearly registered an assist for his outfit in the dying embers of the game but the goalkeeper thwarted his effort.



Stade Rennes are in Group E together with Chelsea and Sevilla and are all tied to a point after matchday one fixtures of the Champions League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.