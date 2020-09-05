Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremy Doku has made an impression already - Roberto Martinez

Doku has impressed Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Belgium national team coach, Roberto Martinez, has noted that Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku is already making a good impression among the squad.



Martinez handed Doku his first national team callup after a string of impressive performances from the 18-year-old last season.



Doku has been linked to a number of top clubs in Europe including Liverpool, a club that tried to sign him three years ago and Real Madrid.



"Doku has made an impression already. It has been a very good initial introduction to the group and that was the reason why they [Doku and teammates] are here. What's gonna happen from now on is still gonna depend on the day-to-day," he told the media during a press conference.

