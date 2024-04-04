Jeremy Doku grabs assist in Manchester City's win against Aston Villa

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester City extended their dominance over Aston Villa with a commanding 4-1 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku making a significant impact.



The 21-year-old Doku, who started the game and played for 80 minutes, provided an assist in a performance that showcased his immense potential.



The hosts took the lead in the 11th minute through a brilliant team move involving Phil Foden and Doku. Foden played a precise pass to Doku on the right flank, who then delivered a perfect cut-back for Rodri to fire into the roof of the net.



Aston Villa equalized in the 20th minute through Jhon Duran, but Manchester City regained the lead just before halftime thanks to a stunning free-kick from Foden.



The second half saw Manchester City assert their dominance, with Foden scoring two more goals to complete his hat-trick. The first came in the 62nd minute after a sublime pass from Rodri, and the second in the 69th minute with a spectacular finish despite slipping.



Doku has made 22 appearances, scored two goals and assisted six in the Premier League this season.