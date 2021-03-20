You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1210408

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Jeremy Doku finds the net and gets a red card in Rennes league win

Belgium International Jeremy Doku netted his first goal of the season for Rennes but later got his marching orders in a 3-1 victory over FC Metz.

The winger found the net in the 17th minute with a smart finish.

Martin Terrier doubled the lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

In the 50th minute, he received a straight red for a reckless tackle on an opponent.

Sehrou Guirassy made it 3-0 in the 86th minute and Papa Ndiaga Yade scored a consolation just before the game ended.

