Jeremy Doku finds the net and gets a red card in Rennes league win

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Belgium International Jeremy Doku netted his first goal of the season for Rennes but later got his marching orders in a 3-1 victory over FC Metz.



The winger found the net in the 17th minute with a smart finish.



Martin Terrier doubled the lead shortly after the half-hour mark.



In the 50th minute, he received a straight red for a reckless tackle on an opponent.



Sehrou Guirassy made it 3-0 in the 86th minute and Papa Ndiaga Yade scored a consolation just before the game ended.