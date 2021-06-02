Jeremy Doku counting on Thierry Henry to improve on his finishing

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is delighted with the return of Thierry Henry to the Belgian national team as assistant coach.



Doku after a stellar season with the French Ligue 1 outfit was included in the Belgium squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.



In an interview with RTBF, the enterprising winger said he is happy with Thierry Henry’s presence in the team as he intends to take advantage to improve on his finishing.



“I watched a lot of his games, I had stars in my eyes. He was a top player”



“I am happy that he is there, because I know that I need to improve my finish and I hope he can help me in this area” he said.