Jeremie Frimpong tipped to make final Dutch squad for World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Defender Jeremie Frimpong has been tipped to be included the Dutch national team's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Former Manchester United coach van Gaal added the talented defender to the provisional 39 man squad last week. The squad will be cut to 26 before the team flies to Doha, Qatar.



According to reports, Frimpong's chance to be in Doha is high because he is the only professional right back in the position who can also play as a wing back or a winger.



The former Manchester City youth player has been sensational for Bayer Leverkusen this season. He has scored five goals in the German Bundesliga and assisted two in the Uefa Champions League this season.



Jeremie Frimpong has been linked to clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona because of his performance in the Bundesliga. According to reports, in Germany the defender will likely move to a new club in January and Leverkusen will let him go if the offer is good.