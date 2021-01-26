Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Jeremie Frimpong set to leave Celtic - Neil Lennon

Defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is expected to leave Scottish champions Celtic. He is also currently abroad speaking to another club, his manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.



Frimpong still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal with The Hoops, after joining on a four-year contract from Manchester City last summer.



The 20-year-old has made 46 appearances in all competitions since arriving from the Etihad.



"That's football, we are disappointed he's leaving, but he came in for £300,000 and he's leaving for a huge amount of money," said Lennon.



A new right-back is now high on Lennon's priority list before the transfer window closes on February 1.



Lennon has confirmed others have also expressed a desire to leave Celtic but says he does not expect the club to sell any more players this window.



The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.