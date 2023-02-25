Jeremie Frimpong set for big summer transfer move

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong has attracted interest from a number of giant clubs in Europe.



Currently, he is contracted to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen where he is enjoying his football.



Since the 2022/23 football season commenced, Jeremie Frimpong has displayed outstanding form and is currently one of his club’s best players.



In all competitions this season, the talented youngster has scored five goals as a right-back. Additionally, the right-back has provided seven important assists to help his team.



With his impressive performance being backed by data, Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly on the radar of several top clubs in Europe.



Among the interested clubs are Manchester United and Chelsea in the English Premier League who have been keeping tabs on his progress.