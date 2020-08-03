Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeremie Frimpong scores as Celtic thump Hamilton in season opener

Jeremie Frimpong in celebration mood

Dutch born Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong continued from where he left off last season, scoring on the opening day of the campaign as Celtic thrashed Hamilton 5-1 at the Parkhead.



The defender had a breakthrough season last term, helping the club to it's ninth Scottish Premier League title despite the early end of the campaign due to COVID-19.



Frimpong doubled Celtic's lead after the half hour mark, after meeting Greg Taylor's cross from the left.



Odsonne Edouard who scored a hat-trick in the game opened the scoring after 20 minutes, before adding adding two quick fire goals in the second half.



Hamilton had pulled one back through Scott Martin before the break, however the champions were too hot for the visitors.



Second half substitute Patryk Klimala completed the mauling in the 90th minute, to announce Celtic's readiness for a tenth straight title.

