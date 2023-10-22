Jeremie Frimpong scores and provides assist in Bayer Leverkusen's win against Wolfsburg

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong scored and provided an assist in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 win against VfL Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.



Jeremie Frimpong started the game at the Volkswagen Arena and lasted 88 minutes.



The game started quickly, with only 45 seconds on the clock before Maximilian Arnold's opening stroke. Victor Boniface tried Pavao Pervan two minutes later, but the Nigerian was offside. The Wolfsburg goalkeeper saved a Jonathan Tah header from a Grimaldo corner.



Leverkusen took the lead not long after, with Boniface leading a break and drawing three opponents before crossing to the far post, where Frimpong had to stretch to meet the bouncing ball and turn it in from a right angle—his third goal of the season.



Before the break, Wolfsburg equalized after the Werkself failed to clear a corner, allowing Maxence Lacroix to maneuver past Hradecky.



Wirtz pressed to win the ball back in the 62nd minute, allowing Frimpong to set up Grimaldo, whose deflected shot went into the roof of the net with 62 minutes gone.



Leverkusen will play Freiburg in their next league game.