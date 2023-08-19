Jeremie Frimpong scores and grabs assist in Bayer Leverkusen's win against RB Leipzig

Sports News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong played a huge role in Bayer Leverkusen's thrilling 3-2 win against RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian defender scored and grabbed an assist at the BayArena.



The Werkself's first shot on goal came after eight minutes, but Jonas Hofmann missed the mark by three metres.



In the 10th minute, captain Lukas Hradecky stopped a long-range shot from Benjamin Henrichs.



An attack featuring Granit Xhaka and Victor Boniface in the Leverkusen Bundesliga concluded with the ball in the six-yard box, where Jeremie Frimpong clinically dispatched it for the first goal in the 24th minute.



With a one-goal advantage, the Werkself progressively imposed their dominant style of play on the Saxons, which was rewarded in the 35th minute when Jonathan Tah headed home from a Hofmann corner to make it 2-0.



Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig's header from the right side of the six-yard box to the bottom right corner made it 2-1 in the 39th minute. His goal was assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.



Jeremie Frimpong assisted Florian Wirtz's goal in the 64th minute.



Leipzig succeeded in reducing the deficit to 3-2, this time through Lois Openda's header in the 71st minute.



Bayer Leverkusen managed to keep their lead and secure all three points.