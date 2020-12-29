Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Jeremie Frimpong pops up on the radar of Serie A giants AS Roma

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Serie A giants, AS Roma, has entered the race to sign Ghanaian footballer, Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic.



The 20-year-old, who joined Celtic FC from Manchester City last term, has been a revelation in the Scottish elite division with the 'Hoops' following his remarkable outings in this season's league campaign.



However, a report by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport has indicated that the Stadio Olimpico outfit have set sight on the talented full-back and has opened talks with his side for his possible acquisition in January.



lt is understood that Celtic is holding on to a transfer fee of 10 million euros for their prized asset and that AS Roma must fork out these double figures if they are to land his services.



Frimpong has so far featured in 17 league games by scoring once and providing two assists for Celtic FC in the ongoing Scottish Premiership league campaign.



The budding full-back is still eligible to play for Ghana on the international stage despite featuring for the Netherlands U17, U19, and U20 national teams.

