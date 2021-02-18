Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Jeremie Frimpong makes top 10 most expensive players in January 2021

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has been included in the top ten most expensive players in the winter transfer window in 2021.



The youngster was acquired by German side Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 13 million euros from Celtic.



Footballghana.com has discovered that he is 9th on the list.



Ivorian wonderkid Amad Diallo tops the list after his move to Manchester United.



Diego Rosa of Manchester City and Sebastian Haller of Ajax take second and third respectively.



Frimpong can feature for the Netherlands or Ghana on the international level.