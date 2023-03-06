Jeremie Frimpong is fine - Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on defender's injury

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is convinced that defender Jeremie Frimpong will be available for the opening leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Ferencvaros Budapest.



"There is no injury, that's good news for us," said the Spaniard on Sunday to "DAZN" after Frimpong had to be replaced after 29 minutes in the 4-1 thrashing of the Bundesliga against Hertha BSC.



Before grabbing his right thigh and limping off the pitch, the 22-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian had set up the Werkself for victory with an excellent pass to center-forward Sardar Azmoun before scoring his sixth goal of the season to give the club a 2-0 half-time lead.



"He's fine, he was just a bit tired," Alonso added.



Striker Dodi Lukebakio netted the only consolation goal for Hertha Berlin in the 67th minute.



Jeremie Frimpong has made 23 appearances in the league this season, scored six goals, and assisted five.