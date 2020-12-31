You are here: HomeSports2020 12 31Article 1144610

Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeremie Frimpong insists he's focused on Celtic amid AS roma interest

Celtic defender, Jeremie Frimpong insists he's fully focused on the club amid reports linking him with a move to AS Roma.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Italian outfit following an impressive run in the Scottish top-flight.

But the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender does not want to be carried away by persistent reports linking him with a move away from the Parkhead.

“I am just focussed on Celtic right now,” said the fullback. “I am at Celtic so I am focussed on that.”

The right-back is a popular figure among supporters as he played full throttle in the side's 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday.

Frimpong joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Manchester City.

He made 19 appearances in his first season at the club where he shone, alerting a host of clubs including Roma for his signature.

