Jeremiah Okine-Peters signs professional contract with Reading FC

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremiah Okine-Peters, the attacking midfielder born in England, has just signed his first professional contract with League One side Reading FC.



This significant agreement seals the young footballer's ascent to prominence and ushers in an exciting new phase of his developing career.



Jeremiah Okine-Peters has featured several times for Reading's Under-23s last season.



Reading FC under-21s have only been in pre-season for a week, but six youngsters, including attacking midfielder Jeremiah Okine-Peters, who completed their scholarship with the club last season, have now committed their immediate futures to the club by signing their first professional contracts.



Jeremiah Okine-Peters scored three goals in Reading FC's final six games of the Professional Development League (South) campaign in April. Two goals against Coventry City U-18 and one goal against Sheffield Wednesday at Bearwood.



Reading FC finished fifth in the standing to go into the summer break.