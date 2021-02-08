Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Jepther Amoateng joins UAE Division Two Side

Young Ghanaian Defender Jepther Amoateng has joined Dubai United FC, a United Arab Emirate based club side after completing routine medicals to play in the amateur league of the UAE.



He is a young potential and effective defender who has the qualities to become a solid guard of the goal post. He qualified the trial program shortly after training and playing pre-season games for the United Football Club of Dubai.



The UAE Second Division League is the third and lowest tier of football league competition in the United Arab Emirates organized by UAE Football Association for private funded clubs and universities with 20 registered amateur teams and a promotion to the UAE First Division League.



Jepther played with Shepherd Stars Football Club in Ghana, a promising talent full of courage to prove his potentials as a professional after his management PKAD Sports provides him the altitude to develop.