Jennifer Cudjoe eyes Gjensidige Women's League success with FC Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jennifer Cudjoe has revealed her ambitions of helping FC Nordsjaelland's women team finish top of the Gjensidige Women's League at the end of the season.



The experienced midfielder joined the Danish outfit in the summer transfer window and could make her league debut on Saturday against Fortuna Hjørring.



Cudjoe is confident ahead of the season opener following the team's preparation.



"It's been a great start here in FC Nordsjælland. The environment is absolutely fantastic. It's an environment where you can really learn a lot and grow as a player. - You always have to adjust when you come to a new club. The new surroundings and the playing style just have to be adapted," she told FC Nordsjaelland's media.



"But it's getting better day by day and I already feel that I've settled in really well. - It has been a really good pre-season for us. We have really found each other as a team - especially over the last few weeks. Our training camp in Frankfurt was also super good for us - both in terms of getting the style of play completely under the skin - especially for us new players, but equally important for the social aspect of the group," she added.



"I'm really looking forward to getting the season started. My favorite days are always the match days. So it will be really good to get started - and we will play hard against a good team from Fortuna Hjørring. - I really think we have a good team - and we have also shown that in the pre season we have had. My goal for the season is for us to finish at the top of the table."