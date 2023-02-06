Jeffrey Schlupp suffers racial abuse after brawl with Manchester United players

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp was allegedly subjected to racist abuse on social media.



The Ghanaian was at the heart of a second-half scuffle after his tackle on Antony resulted in a brawl with Manchester United players during Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 4, 2023.



According to The Athletic, a UK news portal was subjected to abuse on Instagram after the match.



Several Instagram users posted monkey emojis and racial comments under his posts, which led him to turn off the comments section of his two most recent posts on January 19, 2023, and December 5, 2023.



Schlupp has also limited the comment section of all his social media handles due to the abuse.



The Athletic report that Crystal Palace are set to report the abuse to the police and the Premier League.



The scuffle led to Casemiro being sent off for holding Palace's Will Hughes's neck, while Sclupp and Antony picked up a yellow card each.



The 30-year-old scored the only consolation for Crystal Palace in the defeat.





