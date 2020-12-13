You are here: HomeSports2020 12 13Article 1132361

Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeffrey Schlupp's first goal of the season snatches point for Crystal Palace against Spurs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Defender Jeffrey Schlupp Defender Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.

The 27-year-old profited from a spilt ball by goalkeeper Lloris who could not handle a wicked Eze free-kick and Schlupp was on hand to smash it home.

Schlupp was making his tenth league appearance for Eagles this term.

Tottenham took the lead in the 23rd-minute courtesy Harry Kane who shot from distance and Guiata dropped a clanger.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment