Jeffrey Schlupp's first goal of the season snatches point for Crystal Palace against Spurs

Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.
The 27-year-old profited from a spilt ball by goalkeeper Lloris who could not handle a wicked Eze free-kick and Schlupp was on hand to smash it home.
Schlupp was making his tenth league appearance for Eagles this term.
Tottenham took the lead in the 23rd-minute courtesy Harry Kane who shot from distance and Guiata dropped a clanger.
