Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeffrey Schlupp's first goal of the season snatches point for Crystal Palace against Spurs

Defender Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.



The 27-year-old profited from a spilt ball by goalkeeper Lloris who could not handle a wicked Eze free-kick and Schlupp was on hand to smash it home.



Schlupp was making his tenth league appearance for Eagles this term.



Tottenham took the lead in the 23rd-minute courtesy Harry Kane who shot from distance and Guiata dropped a clanger.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.