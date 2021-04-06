Jeffrey Schlupp reacts to Crystal Palace draw against Everton

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has reacted to Crystal Palace's draw against Everton in the English Premier League on Monday night.



Everton took the lead in the second half through James Rodriguez before a late equalizer from Michy Batshuayi secured a point for Crystal Palace.



Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute in the 67th minute of the second half to help his side pick a point in the game.



The 28-year old Jairo Riedewald and assisted Michy Batshuayi's goal in the 86th minute.



His fellow compatriot Jordan Ayew played 84 minutes in the game before he was substituted by Michy Batshuayi.



Crystal Palace is placed 12th on the league table with 38 points.



Schlupp after the game took to social media and posted a picture with the caption:



