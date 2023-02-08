Jeffrey Schlupp praises incredible Marcus Rashford

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has praised striker, Marcus Rashford for his consistently giving top performances for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League season.



Marcus Rashford has been in a phenomenon form since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Three Lions of England as he now scores for fun in the League.



The 25-year-old scored the winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace with Jeffrey Schlupp scoring the consolation goal for the Eagles on Saturday, February 4, 2023.



Speaking after the defeat, Jeffrey Schlupp bemoaned the penalty they conceded but praised Rashford for his execution of the second goal which eventually became the match-winner.



"Conceding the penalty is one thing, but the second goal, if you're going to give anyone a chance in the box, you don't want to give it to Rashford at the minute, he's on fire," he said at the post-match conference.



Manchester United occupy the third position on the Premier League table with 42 points while Crystal Palace sit 12 with 24 points after matchday 21.



