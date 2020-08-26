Soccer News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Jeffrey Schlupp partners Jordan Ayew in attack; misses a penalty in Crystal Palace friendly win

Ghana International Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp played in an advanced role as a strike partner to Jordan Ayew and missed a penalty on Tuesday as Crystal Palace raced to beat League One side Oxford United 2-1 at Selhurst Park.



Schlupp would find himself going close to opening the scoring for the south Londoners three minutes later.



Ayew found the excellent run of Schlupp down the left-hand side channel of the penalty box.



However, with the expectation that Schlupp was perhaps too wide to truly register a target of note, the Ghana international did well to force Simon Eastwood into a smart save low down to his left.



The second-half started with a flurry of chances for the south Londoners, firstly a penalty was awarded after a trademark foul on Zaha.



However, Stevens went the same way Schlupp was planning to find the back of the net.



Six minutes later, though, Hodgson’s side would be to 2-1 up.



A great ball from Schlupp put Zaha one-on-one and the Ivory Coast international made no mistake with a slotted finish.





