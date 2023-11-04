Jeffrey Schlupp opens his account for the season with assist from Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season against Burnley, and the assist came from none other than his compatriot, Jordan Ayew.



Schlupp displayed remarkable precision with a close finish, capitalising on an assist from Jordan Ayew. Ayew showcased his skill by winning dispossessing Burnley player and embarking on a brilliant run into the box, setting up Schlupp for the crucial goal.



Schlupp's goal not only opened his tally but also gave Crystal Palace the lead in their matchup against Burnley at Turf Moor.



This achievement signifies a strong start for Schlupp in November, following an injury scare in October that caused him to miss a game. However, he has bounced back and is proving to be a key player for the Eagles once again.



Jordan Ayew's contributions to the team have been invaluable, as he consistently puts in hard work and delivers impressive performances. Ayew's commitment to Crystal Palace was further emphasised earlier in the week when he inked a new contract, extending his stay with the club until 2025.



The duo of Schlupp and Ayew continues to shine for Crystal Palace, and their recent performance against Burnley highlights their significance to the team's success. Football enthusiasts can anticipate more thrilling moments from these talented Ghanaian players in the Premier League.