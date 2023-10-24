Jeffrey Schlupp misses Crystal Palace’s defeat to Newcastle with hamstring injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Jeffrey Schlupp missed Crystal Palace’s defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, October 21, at the St. James’ Park in match week 9 of the 2023/24 Premier League.



The Ghana midfielder sustained the injury before the October international break in the Eagles’ goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.



The 30-year-old was subbed off after 25 minutes into the game at the City Grounds and was replaced by compatriot Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.



Schlupp is battling with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a few more days, with no timeline attached to his return days.



In the game against Newcastle United, the Magpies opened the scoring just four minutes in through Jacob Murphy before Anthony Gordon scored in the 44th minute to make it 2-0 against Crystal Palace.



Sean Longstaff made it three for the home side in the second minute of first half added time.



Callum Wilson wrapped up the scoring six minutes after the hour mark to end the game 4-0 for Newcastle.