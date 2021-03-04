Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jeffrey Schlupp makes injury return in goalless stalemate against Manchester United

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana midfield Jeffrey Schlupp has recovered from injury and featured in Crystal Palace’s goalless draw against Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.



The 27-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a knock in the Eagles’ 2-0 win against Sheffield United, a game in which he scored the opener.



He was replaced after 40 minutes and has since missed matches against Wolves in the FA Cup, Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham, and Wolves again in the Premier League.



He was also not involved in games against Leeds United, Newcastle United, Burnley, Brighton, and Fulham.



Last night, the versatile player came on for Eberechi Eze in the 84th minute as a rock-solid Crystal Palace stopped United from scoring at the Selhurst Park.



Jeffrey Schlupp has made 16 appearances this season in the Premier League scoring two goals.