Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace for 'good win' against Sheffield United

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has praised Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in their first game of the Premier League season.



Compatriot Jordan Ayew assisted Odsonne Édouard to score the only goal of the game just after the break.



After the game, Schlupp who lasted the entire game took to Instagram to write, “A good win to start the new season”.



Despite their domination of possession, and the considerable threat Eberechi Eze was offering on the ball, Palace struggled to test Wes Foderingham in the hosts’ goal.



Jordan Ayew thought he had opened the scoring around the midway point of the first half, but the Ghanaian’s header was ruled out as he was in an offside position.



Sheffield United had resisted well before halftime, but their rearguard was finally breached within five minutes of the restart.



Ayew’s quick feet bought him a yard of space on the right, and his fearsome ball across goal was turned home by Odsonne Édouard.



Falling behind failed to light the spark that Paul Heckingbottom’s men needed, and the Eagles continued to pile on the pressure.



Édouard had the ball in the net for a second time before seeing his strike ruled out for offside, while Jeffrey Schlupp forced a fine stop from Foderingham.



Far from hanging on to their slender one-goal lead, Palace retained supreme control of possession to keep the hosts at bay.



Osula fired into the side-netting for Sheffield United, but they couldn’t find a way through as Palace held on for the win.