Jeffrey Schlupp key in Crystal Palace’s Premier League ambitions- Roy Hodgson

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is counting on Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp to return to full fitness to help the side’s Premier League ambitions.



The 27-year old recently returned from injury and is still working on gaining match fitness. Schlupp made his injury comeback against Manchester United in that goalless draw at the Selhurst Park.



“We’ll be aided by the fact that Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp – two of our main attacking players who have the ability to do things the opposition don’t expect – will be with us for these last nine games," Hodgson said at a pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of Monday's Premier League meeting with Everton.



“I’m hoping that we will keep players fit in these last nine games because that was a massive problem for us in the start-up period at the end of last season when there were an awful lot of games to be played.



“We’ll keep cracking on and try and get as many points as we can and try and finish as high up as we can.”



Schlupp has made 18 league appearances for Palace so far this season, starting in 12 of the matches.